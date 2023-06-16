Todd Michael Rickabaugh, 51, Maryville, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 11, 1971, in Maryville, to Lynn and Nancy J. Redden Rickabaugh. He was a 1991 graduate of Maryville High School.

On June 20, 1992, he married Rachelle Heflin in Maryville.

Mr. Rickabaugh worked for MFA Agri Services as an applicator and truck driver.

He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 464 and Knights of Columbus.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am, Friday, June 16 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. Parish Rosary will be at 6 pm, Thursday, June 15 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the Rosary from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 464 or Three Oaks Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.