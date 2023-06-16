Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioners office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/8/23 and special session minutes dated 6/9/2023. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor licenses for SSS Missouri, LLC, Burny’s Sports Bar, City Star #3, R & M Shooters, LLC, Mozingo Lake Golf Course, Maryville Elks Club, Inc., Hy-Vee Inc. Food Store and Gas, Applebees’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar; Breaktime #3111, El Maguey, A&G Restaurant & Bar, Walmart Supercenter #801, Canteen of Maryville, Casey/s Store #3786, #3430 and #2469, The Palms Bar & Grill, Tuck Point, LLC, Finish Line and 39th Street Liquor.

Checks: #82665-82687.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for equipment; to One-Write.com for office supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Emergency Management Planning Team minutes, Extension Expense Report for May 2023.

Discussed the CART Roads’ applications received for consideration for reconstruction and new construction for 2023.

Touched base with Geist Heating and Air Conditioning regarding the back ordered filters for the Administration Center.

Spoke with Mark Wilson, Polk Township road supervisor, regarding Road #293 and a tube at a resident’s driveway on Road #499.

The commission spoke with Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates regarding the testing that MoDOT will be conducting on Bridge #805 in Monroe Township.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected and approved Road #652, .20 mile for new construction in Jackson Township. Roads, #293, #488, and #486 in Polk Township were also inspected.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Township trustees were reminded of the new road construction program and applications need to be turned in by July 14.

Jacobson reported on concrete inspection on bridge # 805. He made the suggestion of using epoxy crack seal to extend the life of concrete for several years. Decision was made to contact the supplier. He also presented LPA services invoice #1, Snyder & Associates invoice #1 and LPA checklist for BRO-BO74(64) County bridge #0295003 and LPA services invoice #1, Snyder & Associates invoice #3 and LPA checklist for TAP-9900(144).

A county resident asked if there were and set backs along county roads. Commission responded that it is 30 foot from the center of the road. They suggested 40 foot to 50’ for construction of buildings.