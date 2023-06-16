John William Munshaw, 74, Oregon, MO, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, in a Wathena, KS, healthcare center.

He was born August 16, 1948, in Seattle, WA, to Ruby and Joseph Munshaw. He graduated from South Nodaway High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University.

On June 11, 1986, he married Joyce Mortell.

Mr. Munshaw worked at Millwright’s Local Union 1529 as a millrite.

Mr. Munshaw’s body will be cremated.

Online condolence may be left at ruppfuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.