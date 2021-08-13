Tiffany Elizabeth Lear Piveral, 30, Hopkins, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

She was born August 24, 1990, in Fairfax, to Darryl Lear and Melanie Shreve Lear. She was a 2009 graduate of Mound City High School.

On June 13, 2009, she married David Scott Piveral. He preceded her in death April 17, 2020.

Graveside services were Thursday, August 12 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.