Rex Van Cristler, 85, Maryville, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

He was born September 21, 1935, in Gardner, KS, to Dewey and Grace Iles Cristler. He attended school in California.

Mr. Cristler’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Memorial service was Wednesday, August 11 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

