James Melvin Boyles, 88, Maryville, died Friday, August 6, 2021.

He was born April 7, 1933, in Rosendale, to Roger and Estel Hardin Boyles. He graduated from Bolckow High School.

In 1951, he married Donna Faye Boswell. Over the years they lived in Savannah, Stanberry, Lenox, IA, Oregon, IL, Plano, IL; and Maryville.

Graveside services and interment will be at 11:30 am, Saturday, August 14 at New Point Cemetery, New Point, officiated by Pastor Justin Briney. Family will greet friends beginning at 10 am at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. COVID protocols of masks and social distancing will be adhered to.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the New Point Cemetery.

