Brandon Heredia, son of Karen and Fernando Heredia, and grandson of Ann and Mel Gibson, all of Maryville, is training for the Olympic Trials in swimming.

Heredia, who is a junior nutrition and exercise science major at Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma City, OK, started swimming at the age of 12 and became serious about the sport at 14 when he joined a year-round swim club.

At Oklahoma Christian, Heredia has career-best times of 1:39.13 in the 200-yard freestyle, 44.34 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, 20.58 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, 51.32 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly and 23.50 seconds in the 50-yard butterfly. In his freshman year, 2018-19 he was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champion in the 100 freestyle, earning first-team All-RMAC honors with a first place finish of 44.75 seconds.

Other accomplishments at Oklahoma Christian include: leading off the university’s 800 freestyle relay team and his leg time of 1:39.13 met the NCAA B standard, with the relay team finishing second in 6:48.33, setting a school record. He was also part of teams that set school records in the 200 freestyle relay (1:22.70), 400 medley relay (3:18.87) and 400 freestyle relay (3:03.64).

At Oklahoma Christian, Heredia is training under head coach Josh Davis, a five-time Olympic medal winner from the Olympics held in 1996 and 2000.

The Olympic Trials will be held in June 2021. Heredia must be one of the top two finishers for an individual event or one of the top six to qualify for a freestyle relay position in the Olympics.

