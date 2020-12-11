Dustin Skoglund, high school principal, has been chosen as the South Nodaway Superintendent for the 2021-22 school year.

Skoglund is a SN graduate. He graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 2009 with a bachelors in education social sciences. He completed his masters in administration through William Woods in 2014. He is currently working on his specialist in the superintendency at Northwest.

He has spent his entire educational career at SN. He started there in the fall of 2009 and for five years taught junior high English and social studies plus he coached football. He then became a half-time physical education teacher and half-time athletic director with some administrative duties mixed in as part of SN’s administrative team model. Following Darbi Bauman’s retirement as principal, Skoglund has been the seven through 12 principal for the last three years.

“During my 11 years here I have coached a variety of athletic programs,” Skoglund said. “I spent five years as the head football coach and nine as the head boys basketball coach prior to the co-op with Jefferson. I also was an assistant coach for baseball and girls basketball for a few seasons.”

He and his wife, Heather, were married in 2012 and the couple has two daughters Harlyn, age seven, and Rian, four.

“The vast majority of my free time is spent playing or spending time with them and is my favorite pursuit when I’m not working,” Skoglund said.

“My family has always placed significant value on education,” he said. “I’m the fourth generation of my family to pursue a career in education. My father was a teacher and administrator in the area for many years and my mother worked in the central office for a couple of area schools. My brother recently completed his doctorate and has a career in higher education.”

On his new position, Skoglund said, “Mr. Silkett has done an excellent job building the financial health of our district and it is my desire to continue to do so for years to come.

“I am humbled to be trusted with a part of the strong legacy of academic success and a family environment we have at South Nodaway. It is my hope that the COVID situation is resolved in the near future and we can increase our focus on our students’ educational needs and address any issues resulting from this tumultuous time.”

“Mr. Skoglund is a fine leader, a South Nodaway graduate and he cares deeply about this school and community,” Superintendent Johnny Silkett said. “He will do a great job doing what’s best for kids as the new superintendent.”

“I remember meeting Dustin for the first time at South Nodaway in 2009,” Board of Education President Macia Kemper said. “He was nervously getting his classroom organized. Since that day I have had the pleasure of watching him mature into the leader he is today.

“His heart is at South Nodaway and I am confident that he will continue to put our kids first by following our mission of ‘Doing what is best for students every day in everything we do.’”