Oak Pointe hosts Drive-Thru Halloween

Oak Pointe is hosting a “Drive-Thru Halloween Trick or Treat” from 4 to 5 pm, Saturday, October 31 at 817 South Country Club Road. Children in their ghostly best may be driven through the parking lot to receive treats as long as the candy lasts. Cars may be parked to allow a photo in the outdoor photo booth area.

Masks are requested if leaving the vehicle and social distancing of at least six feet maintained at all times. For more information, call 660.562.2799.

Halloween wiener roast is in Skidmore

The Skidmore Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the annual Halloween wiener roast starting at 6 pm, Saturday, October 31 at the fire station. A freewill donation is requested.

AL hosts breakfast in Parnell

The American Legion Post 528 is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, November 1 at the post in Parnell. The breakfast is a freewill donation.

Maryville AL holds breakfast

The American Legion Post 100 and Scout Troops 190 and 74 will hold a breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, November 1 at the post located at 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. The menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, orange juice, coffee and milk.

Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children six and under. Proceeds go to support veterans and Boy Scouts programs.