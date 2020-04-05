As of April 1, The Ministry Center, 971 South Main Street, Maryville, will remain open during its normal operating hours of 2 to 4 pm, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Director Merlin Atkins said the center is restricting volunteers to eight people and restricting clients to a maximum of two in the building at a time. Additional clients must wait outside, until someone leaves. Both clients and volunteers are asked to wipe their hands with sanitizing wipes; carts are being wiped before and after use.

Atkins said he is in close communication with Nodaway County Health Center Administrator Tom Patterson for COVID-19 information in determining The Ministry Center’s operational procedures.

The Ministry Center is one of the 50-plus partner agencies receiving food from the Second Harvest Community Food Bank in St. Joseph. Monetary donations to The Ministry Center allow it to purchase food from the Second Harvest Food Bank at a significant cost savings.

Second Harvest is continuing its outreach programs, including senior boxes, fresh mobile pantry and backpack buddies. For more information about these programs, contact Atkins at 660.582.6649.