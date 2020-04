Two Maryville manufacturing firms shut down production lines due to COVID-19

On March 20, Maryville’s newest manufacturer, Bolder Industries, located on Maryville’s east side, decided to shut down during the initial threat of the COVID-19.

Then on March 31, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, south of Maryville, opted to close their operations.

Both firms recommended that their employees, over 900 in number, sign-up for unemployment.