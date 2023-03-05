Terry Francis McMichael, 61, Maryville, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

He was born November 10, 1961, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to Francis David McMichael and Glenda Sue Dudley McMichael. He attended Maryville High School and later earned his GED.

On September 18, 1981, he married Connie LaVern Force in Grant City.

Mr. McMichael worked his entire life as a maintenance worker in several different businesses. For many years he was a custodian at Maryville High School.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Thursday, March 2 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford. The family will meet with family and friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.