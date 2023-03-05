Rachel Lynne Anderson, 32, Maryville, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at her home in Maryville.

She was born October 3, 1990, in Maryville, to Gregory Wayne Anderson and Arlene Mari Johnson. She lived all her life in the area and graduated from Maryville High School in 2009.

Ms. Anderson worked as a CNA at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.

She was a Christian.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandmother, Helen Johnson.

Survivors include her mother Arlene and stepfather, Randy Ward, Maryville; brother, Zane Michael (Rachyl Schulte), Laguna Beach, CA; sister, Jacklyn Rose (Henry Fisher) Anderson, Maryville; grandfather, Larry Johnson; niece and nephew, Chloe and Connor Schulte; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ms. Anderson’s body has been cremated. Private family inurnment services were held on Tuesday, February 28 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.