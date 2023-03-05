Carol Ann Mincy, 72, Maryville, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born September 12, 1950, to Jack and Evelyn Hanson Bellew in Red Oak, IA.

On September 23, 1967, she married Larry Mincy in Red Oak.

During the early years of her marriage, Mrs. Mincy worked as a secretary to the city of Maryville city manager. She was an accomplished seamstress.

She was a longtime member of Laura Street Baptist Church where she played organ during Sunday church service.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Friday, March 3 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery, Red Oak. The family will hold a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

Memorials can be directed to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

