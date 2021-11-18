Terry E. Burns, 66, Parnell, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born February 10, 1955, in Parnell, to Bobby Gene “Bob” and Willa Fern Parker Burns. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood, in 1973 and got a degree in drafting from Platt College in St. Joseph.

On April 15, 1978, he married Virginia C. Spire at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell. She preceded him in death April 24, 2017.

Mr. Burns worked at Robbins Lightning for 20 years, Moog Automotive for six years and retired after 20 years at Kawasaki Motors, all of Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, November 20 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Parnell. A parish and family Rosary will be at 5 pm, Friday, November 19 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The visitation will follow the rosary until 7:30 pm.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.