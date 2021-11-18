Tammy Jo Stroup, 59, Maryville, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 14, 1962, in Maryville, to Jack Raymond and Evelyn Dean Lynch Murray.

She was a stay-at-home mom and had worked for 16 years in the grocery department at Walmart.

Ms. Stroup’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A private family service will be at a later date.

