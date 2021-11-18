Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Baumli, 79, Maryville, formerly of Haynes, Bedfordshire, England, died Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 19, 1942, in Haynes, Bedfordshire, England, to Dennis George and Norah Yourin. She completed school in England at the age of 16 and became a US citizen on January 2, 1969.

On August 7, 1961, she married Gary Baumli at Christ the King Catholic Church in Bedford, England.

Mrs. Baumli was a stay-at-home mom while her husband served in the US Air Force. In 1979 the family moved to Maryville, where they became co-owners of Midwestern Lawn Seed and Baumli Antiques and Used Furniture. She worked as the secretary for a number of years. She worked as the secretary at St. Gregory Church, Maryville, for the next 26 years before retiring. She then became one of the co-owners, office manager and executive director of the board for New Beginnings Counseling Group, Inc., until her official retirement nine years later.

Mrs. Baumli’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 am, Saturday, November 20 at St. Gregory Catholic Church followed by a memorial mass. Burial will take place after the mass at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Counseling Center, Inc., 423 North Market Street, Maryville, MO or St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, MO 64468.