Tanis Marie Colwell, 87, Stanberry, died Friday, January 17, 2025 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

She was born on July 9, 1937 to Lester and Alyce Deaver Hunt in Kansas City.

She was a 1955 graduate of Horace Mann High School. She was a telephone operator and a school bus driver for 19 years.

She was a member of Patee Park Baptist Church in St. Joseph.

She married Jackie Lee “Jack” Colwell on March 17, 1956 in Maryville. He preceded her in death.

Services will be at 12 noon, Friday, January 24, 2025 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

The family suggests memorials to the Nebraska Children’s Home.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.