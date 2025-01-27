Benny Law, 74, Maryville, died Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at his home.

Mr. Law was born on March 16, 1950 in Maryville to Junior Benjamin and Betty Jo Gordon Law. He was a graduate of Maryville High School.

He was an electrician by trade; owned and operated Law Electric.

He married Debra L. Roesle on December 12, 2009. She survives of the home.

Mr. Law has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

The memorial service will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Price Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.

The family suggests memorials to be made in care of the funeral home.

