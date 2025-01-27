Linda Darlene (Murphy) Anderson Latta, 76, Maryville, and formerly of Maitland, died Monday, January 20, 2025, at the Maryville Living Center.

She was born on October 24, 1948 to Bill Lee and Betty Jean McGeorge Murphy in Maryville.

She graduated from the South Nodaway High School in Barnard.

She married David Stanley Anderson on April 27, 1967. He died in August of 2004. Later she married Richard D. Latta. He died in June of 2021.

Mrs. Latta had worked as a waitress, a CNA, and a custodian for many years at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

She was a Christian.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends on Saturday for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The burial will follow in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

Memorials are suggested in Linda’s name to the activities department at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.