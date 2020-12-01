Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 7 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
- 1770 confirmed cases; 243 probable cases
- 236 active cases
- 1764 released from isolation
- 106 total hospitalizations
- 11 current hospitalizations
- 13 deaths
The affected individuals include:
- 1 male between 20-29 years of age
- 1 female and 3 males between 30-39 years of age
- 1 male between 50-59 years of age
- 1 male between 60-69 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
Facebook Comments