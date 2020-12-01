Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 7 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

1770 confirmed cases; 243 probable cases

236 active cases

1764 released from isolation

106 total hospitalizations

11 current hospitalizations

13 deaths

The affected individuals include:

1 male between 20-29 years of age

1 female and 3 males between 30-39 years of age

1 male between 50-59 years of age

1 male between 60-69 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.