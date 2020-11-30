Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 17 individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
1764 confirmed cases; 242 probable cases
250 active cases
1743 released from isolation
104 total hospitalizations
10 current hospitalizations
13 deaths
The affected individuals include:
3 females between 20-29 years of age
3 males between 30-39 years of age
3 females and 1 male between 40-49 years of age
2 females and 1 male between 50-59 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 70-79 years of age
1 female and 1 male between 80-89 years of age
The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.
