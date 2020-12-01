American Legion, Conception Jct.

Santa will be at the post in Conception Jct. at 2 pm, Saturday, December 19.

Elks

Santa will make an appearance at the lodge closer to Christmas. For more information, contact the lodge.

Host Lions Club

Out of an abundance of caution because of the rising Covid numbers in the city and county, the club has cancelled its annual Family Christmas Dinner. It will provide some special gift certificates for the children under 12 of the members who would have normally attended the dinner.

Maryville Parks and Recreation

Winter Wonderland will be lighted evenings starting Tuesday, December 1 through Christmas, December 25. There will be no activities.

New this year is a Zoom session or phone call from Santa. Registration is through Friday, December 4 in person at the Community Center or by calling 660.562.2923.

New Nodaway Humane Society animal shelter

The animal shelter has two events. The first is Black Friday adoption event from 1 to 5 pm, Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28. Walk-ins are welcome for these two days. To visit the animal shelter on other days, call 660.562.3333 for an appointment.

Adoption fees waived for adult cats with approved application. Special $25 fee for dogs and $10 fee for adult cats, there are some exclusions, check with the animal shelter for details.

Until Wednesday, December 30, the New Nodaway Human Society animal shelter is taking part in the Home 4 the Holidays promotion with half-price adoptions on all animals except puppies and high profile pets.

Nodaway County Historical Society Museum

The museum will remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. The society does have books suitable for holiday gifts available for sale. For more information, call 660.582.8176, email nodawaycountyhistoricalsociety @embarqmail.com, or check the Facebook page.

Nodaway County Senior Center

It’s a Real Christmas, the 30th Annual Christmas Day freewill donation dinner will be pick-up or delivery only. The full Christmas dinner with dessert pick-up or delivery is available to the public, from 11 am to 1 pm, Friday, December 25. To volunteer or to order dinner, call Amie Firavich at 660.562.3999; to make a monetary donation call Connie McGinness at 660.541.1402.

Shop Hop

Nine Maryville businesses will participate in the shopping event from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, December 5. The shops participating are Barnyard Boutique, Blue Willow Boutique, Ferluknat Farm, Kitchen and Bath Source, La Chic, Maryville Florists, Simply Post Boutique, Unique Finds and White Elm Mercantile.

The Shop Hop provides an opportunity to support local small businesses while completing Christmas shopping lists. The businesses will have treats and goodies. A punch card will be available to allow shoppers who check in at each location on Facebook a chance to win giveaways.

Area schools sparkle during the holiday season

Whether it’s called holiday, winter or Christmas festivities, Nodaway County schools sparkle during December with special memory making activities. Contact the school before attending public performances as COVID-19 precautions may cause cancellations.

Eugene Field Elementary

EFE and Maryville Early Childhood Center will not have the traditional Christmas programs. There will be a virtual experience arranged for the school’s families.

Jefferson

Fun activities are planned on the last day of school before the winter break.

National Honor Society is collecting, purchasing and bagging books and bears to be donated to Mosaic at Maryville and Albany. The group will decorate the American Legion building on Friday, December 18 preparing for Santa’s visit on Saturday, December 19. NHS is also hosting a holiday attire costume contest for the entire school.

The Future Business Leaders of America will adopt a family for Christmas.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes are praying for the sports teams, preparing a goody bag and thank-you for each coach, and giving pre-packaged treats to each team one time during the season.

Maryville Middle School

MMS will not have any large events due to COVID-19. The staff and teachers are looking for small ways to celebrate in school while wearing masks and social distancing.

Northeast Nodaway

The elementary is planning classroom parties and a video music concert.

Nodaway-Holt

The elementary music concert on Wednesday, December 16 will be divided with kindergarten through third graders performing from 6 to 6:45 pm. The fourth through sixth grade concert will be from 7 to 7:45 pm. Patrons of the first concert must exit the building before patrons of the second concert may enter. The elementary band will be in the southeast corner of the gym. The concerts will be streamed through Facebook Live.

The junior high and senior high winter music concert is scheduled for 6 pm, Thursday, December 17. Families must remain together and social distance from other groups. The concert will be available on Facebook Live.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School

No annual Christmas Program this year. Students are making cards as an ongoing project for Oak Pointe residents.

Annual Christmas Homes Tour set for December 6

This year Under the Son Ministries will hold their 4th Annual Christmas Homes Tour from 1 to 6 pm, Sunday, December 6.

All proceeds go to the Under the Son Ministries Educational Fund, operated by Steve and Donella Sherry, Maryville, to support the education of the children at Gethsemane Home in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The list of the four Maryville homes on the tour are Paul and Cindy Kessler, 623 West Third Street; JR and Sarah Kurz, 25464 Sycamore Lane; Josh and Kim Lefeber, 810 South Dunn and Jacob Vollstedt and Victoria Hollar, 514 South Buchanan.

Homes tour tickets can be purchased at the following Maryville businesses: Blue Willow Boutique, Ferluknat Farm, La Chic, Maryville Florists, Minnie Lane and The Kitchen & Bath Source.

“I absolutely love the Christmas Homes Tour! Not only does it put me in the Christmas spirit, but I love getting to see how happy everyone is as they walk through the homes. It’s so fun to share in each families’ Christmas traditions and maybe pick up a few decorating ideas. The best part is that the funds raised go to benefit some pretty amazing kiddos in Thailand!” said Jensen.

Monetary donations may be directed to the Sherry couple at PO Box 403, Maryville, MO 64468.

St Joseph art museum plans for events

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art has been decking the halls and preparing holiday activities for the whole family.

The annual Gingerbread Workshop will still be taking place. Join the AKMA’s elves and create your own gingerbread house as a family. The workshops will take place at 10 and 11:30 am. Families are encouraged to sign up at albrecht-kemper.org or by calling the museum at 816.233.7003. Masks and social distancing will be required. For those looking for children’s’ crafts at home, order one of the holiday kits. Staff will have a kit put together with holiday-themed crafts and art projects.

Letters From Santa is the Albrecht-Kemper’s newest Christmas activity. Children can drop off a letter to Santa in the magic mailbox for express delivery to the North Pole. This is a great opportunity to take some family photos by our professionally decorated tree with Frosty the Snowman. Or individuals can send their letter to the museum through the regular postal service and the staff will be sure to get the letter to Santa. Parents, for only $15 you can request a handwritten personal reply letter from the North Pole by contacting the museum via the website or call 816.233.7003. Requests for response letters are due by December 15, and must include names, ages, mailing address and email, and can also include details about the child for Santa to comment on.

The museum is also hosting their Deck the Halls Raffle. There are amazing pieces donated by local artists including a Vintage Christmas Tree by Marcy George, a Santa Painting by local artist, Sherri Lilly, a Kids Goody Basket including four tickets to children media art classes, and a Frosty Handmade Wreath by local artists, and sisters, Dorothy Tietz and Donna Jean Boyer. Tickets are $5 each and can be ordered online or by calling the museum.