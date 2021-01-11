Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces seven individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a female between 90-99 years of age.

2112 confirmed cases; 324 probable cases

86 active cases

2329 released from isolation

155 total hospitalizations

5 current hospitalizations

21 deaths

The affected individuals include:

1 female and 1 male between 10-19 years of age

1 male between 30-39 years of age

2 males between 40-49 years of age

1 female between 50-59 years of age

1 male between 80-89 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.