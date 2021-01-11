Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces three individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

 2105 confirmed cases; 324 probable cases

 84 active cases

 2325 released from isolation

 155 total hospitalizations

 5 current hospitalizations

 20 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.