The Nodaway County Health Department’s Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker visited the following food establishments during December.

Fit Republic Lean Kitchen, 1002 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on December 7.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Nutritional bars stored on floor in backroom, no covered trashcan in restroom.

Trexmart #8, 10043 US Highway 71, Clearmont, low priority

Routine inspection on December 8.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Two boxes of j-cups stored on the floor, no handwashing signage, soap or paper towels for handsink by 3-bay sink, no covered trashcan in womens restroom, could not locate thermometers in all cooling and freezing units, damaged ceiling by 3-bay sink and by ATM, mop board missing in hallway to restrooms damaged wall between ATM and doorway to backroom, water heater appears to be leaking.

American Legion Post 100, 1104 East Fifth, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on December 9.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

William Coy’s, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on December 9.

Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Frozen chicken thawing in handsink, scoops used for sugar and bread crumbs have no handles.

St. Gregory Barbarigo, 315 South Davis, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on December 14.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on December 14.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Food protected from contamination by observing condensation and ice buildup from cooling unit of walk-in freezer dripping on boxes of raw dough, broken light cover by electric panel, poor door seal on back door.

Jimmy Johns, 1005 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on December 14.

Critical: Turkey stored above ham and bacon in walk-in cooler, unlabeled spray bottle hanging on handsink.

Non-Critical: Mold and mildew on top portion on ice machine bin, no sanitizer test strips, west wall of walk-in cooler rusty and light cover in store room with water in it.

South Nodaway, 209 Morehouse, Barnard, high priority

Routine inspection on December 15.

Critical: Contractor hit a yard hydrant and had to shutdown portion of building including kitchen so serving with disposable, single use plates, trays and utensils, sanitizers and gloves being utilized, discussed disposal of first batch of ice once water is back on and temperature of boil order.

Non-Critical: Bags of carrots stored on floor of walk-in cooler and several boxes on floor of walk-in freezer.

El Maguey, 964 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on December 15.

Critical: Discussed date marking and food safety training dates, unlabeled spray bottle on table by bar.

Non-Critical: Box of foam cups stored on floor in backroom, no handwashing signage on handsink in bar area and by 2-bay sink in kitchen, excessive frost build up in white upright freezer, no test strips for sanitizer, cardboard on shelving in freezer, floor tiles missing by backdoor and tile mop board between back door handsink and mop sink, back door propped open.

Northeast Nodaway, 126 South High School Ave,. Ravenwood, high priority

Routine inspection on December 16.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Peeling paint on ceiling seam area.

Jefferson C-123, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on December 17.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Mildewed caulking by garbage disposal.

The Q Steakhouse, 225 West First, Clearmont, medium priority

Routine inspection on December 17.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Nodaway-Holt, 318 South Taylor St., Graham, high priority

Routine inspection on December 18.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Gray Oil & Gasoline, Co., 22979 US Highway 71, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on December 28.

Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle and wiping cloth sanitizer solution too strong.

Non-Critical: Handsink used for other purposes than handwashing, no test kits for sanitizer, carpeted floor in walk-in freezer.

KFC, 1622 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on December 30.

Critical: Mop sink faucet anti-siphon vaccum breaker removed and capped off with hose handing below rim of sink, handsink faucet by ice maker not shutting off.

Non-Critical: Broken tile by walk-in freezer door and by backroom handsink.

Backyard Vine & Wine, 39484 Icon Road, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on December 31.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No self-closer on restroom.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on December 31.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.