Area schools have closed but summer library opportunities are opening up for area students.

Northeast Nodaway’s “Reading Island” summer library will be open from 10 to 11:30 am, Tuesdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 13. Students must have an adult present. Come and go activities include children’s story time, checkout books, scholastic book quizzing and reading prizes. Time is subject to change based on participation.

Summer reading at Nodaway-Holt Elementary will be from 10 am to noon, Tuesdays through June, at the elementary library for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade students. Special events are June 1: Makerspace Mania; June 8: Bring your pet to the library, all pets must be on a leash or in a pet carrier, vaccinated and potty trained; June 15: Trojan Board Game Cafe, with a special Harry Potter game starting at 10:30 and a smoothie; June 22: Crazy for Coding, computers are provided; June 29: End of summer reading Ice Cream Party with winners of all prizes announced at 11 am.

West Nodaway’s Camp Read S’More summer library will be from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesdays, and 10 am to noon, Thursdays, open June 8 through July 30. Students will be able to check out books, take AR tests and peruse new books. Prize drawings may be entered during each visit. Open to all students pre-kindergarten through 12th.

The Jefferson Summer Reading Adventure will be open for students, parents and community members to check out library materials. It is open 9 am to noon, Tuesdays, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 13, 20, 27. A story and activity hour will be held from 10 to 11 am.

Eugene Field Elementary will team up with the Maryville Public Library which will bring the mobile unit to work with EFE’s GO program, June 1 to 23. The third and fourth graders attending the summer school program will walk to the public library for a lesson and book checkout.