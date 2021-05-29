Missouri Western State University Center for Entrepreneurship and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce are partnering on a program to promote and encourage the transition of successful businesses to new ownership.

The goal of “Business SUCCESSion” is to reach business owners who want to transition out of their business now or in the near future and also reach the entrepreneurs that are looking to get into an existing business.

The Business SUCCESSion series will offer four free webinars that will be conducted through Zoom and broadcast on Facebook live. The recordings will be housed on the Chamber and Center for Entrepreneurship’s website.

Webinars for sellers all on Tuesdays at 10 am:

• June 1 – Business Succession Planning. Other workshops include: June 8, Business Valuation, Tax Consequences, Preparing Your Financial Documents and June 15, Ways to Legally Structure a Transition.

A June 22 webinar for buyers will be held in person from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the St. Joseph chamber registration required at saintjoseph.com.