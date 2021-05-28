Billy Lee Campbell was born to Roy and Macel Campbell on August 24, 1932, in Stanberry, and departed this life on May 19, 2021 at his home near Louisburg.

At the time of his passing he was 88 years, eight months, and 24 days of age.

Billy graduated from Stanberry High School. He worked for Allison Concrete in Stanberry and later worked for the railroad. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany.

He was united in marriage to Geraldine Cogdill in January of 1952, and to this union two children were born, Vicky and Richard.

Billy retired from St. Joseph Light and Power after 39 years as a district tree supervisor.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 21, 2021 in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Buffalo.

A graveside service was held Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital and Lebanon Hospice “Janet’s Wish.”