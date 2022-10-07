Glenda Sue McMichael, 80, Maryville, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – Maryville.

She was born December 26, 1941, in Guilford, to William Ernest “Bill” Dudley and Ellen Alverta Sharp Dudley.

On January 21, 1961, she married Francis David McMichael in Savannah.

Mrs. McMichael was a devoted follower of the Jehovah’s Witness faith.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Monday, October 10 at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. Burial will follow at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford. A visitation with family and friends will be from 1 pm until service time.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.