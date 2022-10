Rodney Vogel, 63, Clarinda, IA, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born n July 28, 1959, in Shenandoah, IA, to Glen and Anita Bowenkamp Vogel. He was a 1977 graduate of West Nodaway High School.

On May 30, 1981, he married Julia Lowrance Vogel. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2001. He married Allison L. Braymen on September 4, 2010, in Clarinda, IA.

Mr. Vogel worked in the water treatment facilities for most of his life.

Mr. Vogel’s body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm, Sunday, October 9 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

