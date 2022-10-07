Elaine Marie Haist, 79, Maryville, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born September 14, 1943, in Maryville, to Eldon Chesley McGeorge and Frances Elizabeth Guenther McGeorge. She was a South Nodaway High School graduate and later graduated with a business degree.

On June 10, 1962, she married Larry Eugene Haist at the Barnard Christian Church. He preceded her in death on October 5, 2014.

Mrs. Haist lived her entire life in Nodaway County and worked 30-plus years at the South Nodaway School District as the secretary to the superintendent.

She was of the Christian faith and a member of the Salem Christian Church, Barnard.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 pm, Monday, October 10 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. A private family burial will follow at Nodaway Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 pm, Monday, October 10 at Laura Street Baptist Church.

Memorials can be directed to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.