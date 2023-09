Sue Leslie, 85, Maryville, died Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born August 31, 1938, in Lee’s Summit, to Wallace and Annie Boten Borgman. She was a graduate of Garden City High School, Garden City.

On November 23, 1956, she married Maurice W. Leslie in Butler. He preceded her in death December 23, 2006.

Mrs. Leslie was a homemaker.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, Methodist Women, and Beta Sigma Phi.

Graveside services and burial will be 2 pm, Saturday, September 30 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468 or Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home.