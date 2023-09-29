Bennetta Mae Davis, 90, Maryville, formerly of Hopkins, died Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living Center, Maryville.

She was born August 20, 1933, in Braddyville, IA, to Benjamin and Ola Mae Orme Ingels.

On May 20, 1951, she married Donnis Dean Davis at the Christian Church in Hopkins. He preceded her in darth.

Mrs. Davis was a stay at home mother and farm wife.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Hopkins.

Mrs. Davis’ body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Monday, October 2, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 am.

Memorials can be directed to Three Oaks Hospice, 1213 North Belt Highway, Suite E, St, Joseph, MO 64506.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.