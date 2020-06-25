Steven Allen Gaskill, 64, Maryville, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born October 31, 1955, in Maryville, to Kenneth David and Lois Irene Chaney Gaskill. He was a lifelong resident of the Maryville area.

He was a local businessman and owned and operated his own sanitation service.

Mr. Gaskill’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, July 3 at Bram Funeral Home.

Contributions may be made to the Steve Gaskill Memorial Fund, at the Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville.

