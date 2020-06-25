Elizabeth “Beth” Zirfas Leonardo passed away June 11, 2020 at her home in Cameron after a brave four month fight with brain cancer.

Beth was born on July 6, 1939 in New Prague, MN to Robert and Lola Hensel Kirchoff.

She married Gerald Zirfas in 1962 and together they had three children. They lived in Conception, where she served as postmaster at Conception Jct. until her retirement in 2000.

A funeral mass was held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron. It was Beth’s wish to be buried along side her parents and other family members in her hometown of Tomah, WI.

A celebration of life will be hosted by her children at noon, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Tri-Meadows in Conception. Lunch will be served.