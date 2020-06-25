Shirley Maxine Froyd Sherry, 85, Maryville, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born June 13, 1935, to Leonard and Thelma Jensen Froyd. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1972 with a teaching degree.

On June 24, 1953, she married Cleo Wesley Sherry at the Reorganized Church of Latter-Day Saints, in Bedison. He preceded her in death June 24, 2018,

Graveside services and burial will be at 11:30 am, Saturday, June 27 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am, Saturday, June 27 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.