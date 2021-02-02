Lyndsey O’Riley Martin

Lyndsey’s journey with mental health came after the birth of her second son. It wasn’t a new concept for her, as she had seen members of her family suffer from depression. For her, it’s an ongoing struggle. After the death of her uncle two years ago, she feared that her life would end that way too. Luckily a new therapy has changed the trajectory. Being able to bring awareness to mental health has given her purpose and has made her realize that not everyone’s struggle has to end in such a tragic way. Hear Lyndsey’s full story by copying and pasting this link in your browser: https://youtu.be/5xB943FelXM