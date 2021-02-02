Saturday and Sunday, January 30-31 saw zero COVID-19 cases reported.

Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announced four individuals residing in Nodaway County, tested positive on February 1 for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

2189 confirmed cases; 336 probable cases

33 active cases

2470 released from isolation

164 total hospitalizations

3 current hospitalizations

22 deaths

The affected individuals include:

1 female between 30-39 years of age

1 female and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

1 female between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.

There is continued community transmission of COVID-19. The health department strongly urges the public to practice social distancing by maintaining six (6) feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.