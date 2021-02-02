“The 2020 AP (Associated Press) NFL All-Pro Team was recently announced. 28 players representing 16 states were named to the 1st Team and are mapped based on where they went to high school. The ‘Best of the Best’ hailed from the ‘rust belt’, the Deep South and West Coast. The state of California led with seven All-Pros followed by Texas with three, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee with two each. The Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts led with four All-Pros followed by the Kansas City Chiefs with three.”