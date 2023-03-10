By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Boys Basketball team saw their season come to an end at Benton High School in St. Joseph on March 3, losing to Lafayette 46 – 51.

The game was everything a spectator would want from a district final that didn’t disappoint. The Spoofhounds started the game well, taking a 15 – 10 lead in the second quarter, and eventually leading 24 – 17 after ending the half on a 9 – 3 run. The third quarter was back and forth, as the Fighting Irish came out of the locker room firing, making three three-pointers on an 11 – 2 run to open the quarter. The game was all tied up 37 – 37 at the end of the third, setting up an exciting finish.

Lafayette got the better of the Spoofhounds in the fourth quarter however, hitting some clutch free throws to put away the game. Maryville Junior Derek Quinlin made a big three point shot to cut the lead to 47 – 44 with 40 seconds left, but Lafayette was able to hang on. The Fighting Irish, led by Missouri Western commit Camden Bennett, now enters state tournament play as the Class 4 District 16 Champions. The Spoofhounds end their best season since 2019 with a 23 – 5 record, as they say goodbye to seniors Drew Burns, Caden Stoecklein and Keaton Stone.