The St. Joseph museum, located at 2818 Frederick Ave., has hours of operation from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed Mondays and major holidays including Easter Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults 18 and over, $8 for senior citizens, $7 for under 18 and students with valid ID and free for children under 6 and AKMA members.