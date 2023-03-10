For over 40 years the Albrecht Kemper Museum Art, St. Joseph, has been showcasing the talent of high school artists in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. Entry into the Regional High School Exhibition is by invitation only and extends to high schoolers in Northwest Missouri, Northeast Kansas, Kansas City and in the surrounding areas. This exhibition will be on view through Sunday, April 16.
The St. Joseph museum, located at 2818 Frederick Ave., has hours of operation from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday. The museum is closed Mondays and major holidays including Easter Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults 18 and over, $8 for senior citizens, $7 for under 18 and students with valid ID and free for children under 6 and AKMA members.
