The 61st Farm-City awards breakfast saw agriculture business leaders, Northwest Missouri State leaders, Maryville city leaders join the farming community at the Northwest Missouri State Ag Learning Center March 3.

The event organizers of the celebration were the Maryville Chamber Agriculture Committee members: Rod Barr, Colton Coffelt, Randa Doty, Eric Henry, Trent Nally, Chad McCollough, Kyle Schieber, Harold Spire and Pam Spire. McCollough served as the emcee. The steak for the steak and egg breakfast was cooked and provided by the Nodaway County Cattlemen. The servers of the meal were the culinary arts students from the Northwest Technical School.