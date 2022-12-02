By Morgan Guyer

The Maryville Spoofhound Boys Basketball Team defeated Platte County 83 – 73 to start their season at the Savannah Tournament November 29.

It was a back-and-forth first half, with the game being tied 14 – 14 at the end of the first quarter. Platte County was able to jump out to a lead in the second quarter, going up 36 – 31 at half. It was a different story in the third quarter however, as Maryville was able to flip the script, taking a 60 – 54 lead into the final period of play. The team never relinquished the lead again, and Senior Keaton Stone was able to put the exclamation point on the victory, finishing off an alley-oop late in the fourth quarter.

Peyton McCollum led the Spoofhounds on the night, scoring 25 points. Derek Quinlin would finish with 17, while Caden Stoecklein added 14 of his own.