Alva David Cruth, 91, Clearmont, died Monday, November 21, 2022.

He was born September 25, 1931, in Raymond, KS, to Alva William and Myrtle Mae Cruth. He graduated from Maryville High School.

He married Virginia Downing. She preceded him in death in January of 2022.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 26 at the Christian Church, Clearmont. Burial was in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

Memorials are suggested to the Christian Church, Clearmont, or the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.