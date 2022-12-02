The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced Cindy Lemar as the winner of its Grinch Contest to kick-off a Very Merryville Christmas.

This year’s voting total of $2,446.02 goes to Lemar’s nonprofit, the North Star Advocacy Center.

Grinch Cindy made her public debut November 28 at Makers’ Monday when she lit the Nodaway County Courthouse. On December 2, Grinch Cindy will be the Grand Marshal of the Downtown Christmas Parade.

Lemar is a victim advocate and donations coordinator at North Star Advocacy, where she provides case management, safety planning, crisis intervention and also manages donations to the center. Prior to volunteering at North Star, she taught fifth grade at Nodaway-Holt School for 31 years. When she is not volunteering at North Star, Cindy is often at the Maryville Community Center either taking or teaching exercise classes. She also tutors in St. Joseph.

The Chamber leadership thanks all those who generously voted and all the finalists for participating: DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville; Julie Godsey, Nodaway County Services for the Developmentally Disabled; Philip Pohren, Eugene Field Elementary Parent Teachers Organization and Kirby Sybert, Maryville Elks 760.