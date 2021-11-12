South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I –

Magnum and RS Electric continue the installation of underground conduit for electric service.

Bluebird & United Fiber continue to make progress on their temporary overhead relocation of fiber services.

Asphalt contractor will be onsite next week to make some repairs to the temporary northbound easternmost driving lane.

Contractor continues to install storm sewer at various location, including large diameter storm pipe between Northwest Cell and Scooters.

The Hy-Vee entrance was partially removed due to a damaged sewer main. The contractor will repair with temporary concrete next week in advance of winter. Special thank you to our local Hy-Vee for their patience on multiple issues this week. This area of the project contains the most complex set of utility conflicts and limited space for contractors in the corridor.

Several cities have begun posting a “rumor mill” section to their city websites to address items that have been circling the community for municipal issues. Since imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, welcome to the:

South Main Corridor Improvement Project, Phase I – Rumor Mill Edition.

Why did the City proceed with the project right before winter?

Original bids for the project were opened in March. Due to increased construction prices associated with the pandemic, project bids exceeded the City’s current financial capacity. After working with MoDOT and FHWA, project limits were revised and the project was rebid. The construction contract with VF Anderson Buildings, Inc. was approved in September with an eighteen (18) month construction period. At least one or two winter construction periods are to be expected. The contractor will be able to continue utility relocation, storm drainage installation, and replacement of water line for the majority of the winter months.

Increased Water & Sewer Rates are being used for the South Main Project.

No water or sewer revenues are being used for the South Main Project. The Water Sewer Fund is considered an enterprise fund, meaning all revenues and expenses are self-contained, separated, and specifically used for maintenance and operation of the water and sewer systems. In addition, the waterline that’s being replaced with this project ($1,212,508) is being covered by the U.S. DOT Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant, saving the expense from the Water Sewer Fund.

The South Main Project is only a beautification project.

While there are beautification elements as a part of the complete street design to enhance the attractiveness of this critical commercial corridor, the project is predominately a functional and safety enhancement project outlined in the South Main Corridor Traffic Study (2014). The study included data collection, a Road Safety Assessment (RSA), and traffic analysis which led to recommendations outlined in the report. (www.maryville.org/soutmain) In addition to underground utilities, decorative lighting, and landscaping, the project features three (3) new traffic signals, designated right-turn lanes, realigned points of access, enclosed storm drainage system, sidewalk and trail – all designed to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for the vehicle and pedestrian.

There are plenty of other roads that need repair, why South Main?

Improvements to the South Main Corridor were listed as a top priority in the Maryville Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2012. In addition to being the community’s “front door”, the corridor represents 62% sales of all retail in Nodaway County. South Main also provides direct access to healthcare, emergency medical response, employment, new economic development and housing opportunities. Following significant community input and design, construction for improvements labeled as “Phase I” (South Main to the North entrance to Walmart) was approved by voters in 2016 through the renewal of the ½ cent capital improvement sales tax. The original Phase I was estimated at $4 million and to be paid by local tax dollars. Subsequently, the City has been able to secure a $10.5 million grant to construct a larger portion of the corridor and thereby reducing the local match to approx. $2.5 million for improvements from South Avenue to Highway V (Revised Phase I).

The City should have built a road behind Walmart instead.

The City was awarded the BUILD grant specifically to reconstruct the existing roadway. The grant would not have been awarded for prospective development or avoidance of the original issues outlined in the South Main Traffic Corridor Study. A new N-S roadway east of South Main is outlined in the Maryville Comprehensive Plan and will likely be the result of public-private partnerships as the land develops. A new roadway designed properly as an arterial or collector street for the same length as this project, is estimated between $7-10 million.

As always, please let me now if you have any questions and thank you for your partnership.

Greg McDanel

City Manager, ICMA-CM

City of Maryville, Missouri