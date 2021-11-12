Coach Mike Kuwitzky was honored at the Maryville High School football game on November 5. Kuwitzky had retired in 2020 after teaching social studies at MHS and coaching basketball for over 30 years. The first honor was the senior football players selecting him as their choice for teacher recognition week.

A collection was taken up in the community to provide him with a T-shirt quilt made from his shirts over the years. It was presented to him by Holly Kay Cronk of Ferluknat Farms and Ruth Wake who did the machine quilting. The extra money collected was turned into a gift certificate from Rickabaugh Restoration and Woodworks to make furniture from his piece of the old gym floor.