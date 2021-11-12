The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 760, Maryville, is collecting deer hides to be used for gloves for disabled veterans.

Missouri’s 2021 firearm deer season runs Saturday, November 13 through Tuesday, November 23.

The boxes are located at the Burlington Jct. T, Commuter Parking lot 10 on Highway 71, Consumers Oil Company, 101 North Depot, and the old Elks building at 115 North Main, Maryville, and in the communities of Ravenwood, Conception Jct., Hopkins, Bedford, IA, Sheridan and Grant City. The boxes will be in place through the end of the year.

Hunters can place hides in a trash bag before placing them in one of the boxes. The Elks cut off the fat and salt the hide down. From there it goes to Coey Tanning Company in Wartrace, TN, where it is turned into leather.

The tanned leather is shipped to Yellowstone Leather Products in Idaho, where it is made into fingerless and full gloves with double palms. These gloves are distributed to disabled veterans. Veterans desiring a pair should contact an Elks member.

All costs for this project are paid for by the Elks. The scraps are turned into leather kits which are distributed to veterans in hospitals, the VA and nursing homes.