Percent Positive Tests Map, December 11, 2020

The blue (less than 5% positive) states are almost non-existent!

“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on the Johns Hopkins (CSSE) data, displays the percent of positive tests in each state. World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days. The blue shaded states (four) are below 5% positivity. The states with the most relaxed health guidance, primarily in the South and Midwest, are suffering the most. Will they remain open, as winter approaches? Nationwide, cases are well over 200,000 per day, and deaths exceeding 3,000 per day, the highest since the pandemic began!”